Attention lemon lovers: You have to try Kristi Capel’s favorite holiday pie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Attention lemon lovers! This holiday treat is one you don't want to miss. Kristi Capel is sharing a special pie that's sure to be a crowd pleaser.
Kristi Capel’s Lemon Ice Box Pie
INGREDIENTS
- 16 graham crackers crumbled
- 1/3 cup melted butter
- Vanilla Wafers
- 3 lemons juiced (and zest)
- 2 cans Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk
- 3 Egg yolks beaten
- 3 egg whites
- 6 tsp sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
- Mix the crumbled graham crackers with the melted butter. Press into the bottom of a pie plate. Stand up the vanilla wagers around the edge of the pie plate.
- Mix the lemon juice, zest, sweetened condensed milk, and three beaten egg yolks until completely mixed. Pour into pie plate.
- Beat the three egg whites adding the sugar gradually until stiff peaks. Cover pie with the egg white mixture completely covering the pie mixture. With spatula make peaks.
- Bake pie at 400 degrees until top of peaks are brown (approximately 6 minutes).