Attention lemon lovers: You have to try Kristi Capel’s favorite holiday pie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Attention lemon lovers! This holiday treat is one you don't want to miss. Kristi Capel is sharing a special pie that's sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Kristi Capel’s Lemon Ice Box Pie

INGREDIENTS

16 graham crackers crumbled

1/3 cup melted butter

Vanilla Wafers

3 lemons juiced (and zest)

2 cans Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk

3 Egg yolks beaten

3 egg whites

6 tsp sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix the crumbled graham crackers with the melted butter. Press into the bottom of a pie plate. Stand up the vanilla wagers around the edge of the pie plate. Mix the lemon juice, zest, sweetened condensed milk, and three beaten egg yolks until completely mixed. Pour into pie plate. Beat the three egg whites adding the sugar gradually until stiff peaks. Cover pie with the egg white mixture completely covering the pie mixture. With spatula make peaks. Bake pie at 400 degrees until top of peaks are brown (approximately 6 minutes).

