André Bernier’s Awesome Applesauce spices up your holiday dessert table

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Looking for a sweet treat this season that gives you all your favorite fall and holiday feels?

Meteorologist André Bernier is an expert when it comes to forecasting and he's predicting you'll love his applesauce recipe. How could you not? It has some sweet, some spice and it's very, very nice.

André Bernier's Awesome Applesauce

INGREDIENTS

8 cups apples, chopped into 1 inch cubes

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup apple cider (or water)

2 tsp Cinnamon, Sri Lankan

½ tsp Allspice, Ground

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine all ingredients in a slow cooker. Toss well to coat all the apple chunks with the brown sugar and cinnamon. Cover slow cooker and cook on high setting for 4-5 hours. Optional: After apples are done cooking, use and immersion blender (or allow mixture to cool and transfer to a food processor) to blend until smooth. Refrigerate applesauce in air-tight container for up to one week.

