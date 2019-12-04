LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds impeachment inquiry

Winter weather: Snow showers, gusty winds; snowbelt to see accumulating snow

Posted 12:25 pm, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A cold front is pushing through the area right now, bringing snow showers and gusty winds.  Colder air rushing in behind the front will activate our lake effect snow machine.  Snowbelt areas will get accumulating snow this go around.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Geauga County until 6 a.m. Thursday.

**Weather alert details**

1 HOUR CURRENT RADAR LOOP

Latest snowfall forecast from mid-afternoon through  tonight:

Lake effect snow bands set up behind the front moving through now.  As with all lake effect snow events conditions could change rapidly; be prepared for slippery roads  and white-out conditions in heavier snow squalls.  Here’s a closer look at what we anticipate for the primary snow-belt:

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.