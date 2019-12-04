Winter weather advisory in effect overnight; snowbelt to see accumulation

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold front is pushing through the area right now, bringing snow showers and gusty winds. Colder air rushing in behind the front will activate our lake effect snow machine. Snowbelt areas will get accumulating snow this go around.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for Geauga County until 6 a.m. Thursday.
During lake effect snow events, conditions could change rapidly. Be prepared of slippery roads and white-out conditions where heavier snow squalls persist. Here’s the latest SNOWFALL FORECAST for the primary snow-belt and surrounding communities through Thursday morning.
Looking ahead, the weekend is filled with sunshine. Enjoy!
FOX 8-Day Forecast: