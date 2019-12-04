Snow moves in around lunch time; several inches expected by Thursday morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Geauga County.
Lake effect snow could bring snow accumulations there from 3 to 6 inches.
Snow will begin to fall for all of us beginning on Wednesday once a weak trough curls through NE Ohio.
Check our interactive radar here
Latest snowfall forecast for Wednesday/Wednesday night (note: There could be a few spots closer to 3-4″ in the heart of the snow belt and some secondary ‘belt’ neighborhoods.)
FOX 8-Day Forecast:
More weather information here.
41.499320 -81.694361