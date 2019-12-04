Snow moves in around lunch time; several inches expected by Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is ain effect for Geauga County.

Lake effect snow could bring snow accumulations there from 3 to 6 inches.

More on the warning here.

Snow will begin to fall for all of us beginning on Wednesday once a weak trough curls through NE Ohio.

Check our interactive radar here

Latest snowfall forecast for Wednesday/Wednesday night (note: There could be a few spots closer to 3-4″ in the heart of the snow belt and some secondary ‘belt’ neighborhoods.)

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

More weather information here.