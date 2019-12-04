Snow moves in around lunch time; several inches expected by Thursday morning

Posted 5:08 am, December 4, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Geauga County.

Lake effect snow could bring snow accumulations there from 3 to 6 inches.

Snow will begin to fall for all  of us beginning on Wednesday once a weak trough curls through NE Ohio.

Latest snowfall forecast for Wednesday/Wednesday night (note: There could be a few spots closer to 3-4″ in the heart of the snow belt and some secondary ‘belt’ neighborhoods.)

FOX 8-Day Forecast:

