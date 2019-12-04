LIVE VIDEO: Multiple victims in active shooting situation at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard



HONOLULU, Hawaii (WJW) — Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is on total lockdown due to an active shooter situation.

According to FOX News, the shooting occurred at Drydock 2 around 2:30 p.m. Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time.

The base’s PA system urged everyone to take cover.

First responders and security forces are on scene and reportedly said they have the situation “under control as of now.”

Four to five people were shot. It’s currently unclear whether those numbers include civilians, active duty personnel or the gunman.

Hawaii News Now reported that several of the victims were civilians. They say at least three victims were injured, including two critically.

Witnesses told the news outlet they saw the alleged gunman fatally shoot himself.

About 4 p.m. local time vehicles were again permitted to enter the base.

The shooting occurred just three days before the commemoration of the Japanese attack on the base in 1941 which caused the United States to enter World War II.

Pearl Harbor also serves as the headquarters for the U.S. Pacific Fleet. It is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.

