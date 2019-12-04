Police say Vietnam veteran was trying to stop an assault on women when he was killed at laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) -- Maple Heights police say a man has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting death of a man at a laundromat on Broadway Avenue.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat on Dec. 2.

Police found a 73-year-old man, identified as David C. Brown, who had been shot and was deceased.

An investigation by detectives revealed the suspect,, 31, was assaulting some women with a weapon at the laundromat.

Brown, who worked at the laundromat, intervened to stop the assault.

Police say during an altercation between Sanders and Brown, Brown was shot twice.

In the press release from Maple Heights police, they say the women Sanders is accused of assaulting were not injured, "likely due to the intervention of David Brown."

In addition to aggravated murder, Sanders has also been charged with having a weapon under disability.

More charges may be issued as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

Earlier this week, Brown's family told FOX 8 News he and his wife had been married 20 years, and he was a Vietnam veteran.

