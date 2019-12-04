Person in ‘desperate need’ of pies on Thanksgiving breaks into Honey Baked Ham, leaves cash and note

Courtesy: Ballwin Police Department

BALLWIN, Missouri (WJW) – A person in “desperate need” of pies on Thanksgiving, apparently decided desperate measures needed to be taken.

Police in Ballwin, Missouri say an open door was discovered at the business of a Honey Baked Ham.

According to police, a search of the building led to the discovery of a sum of money and a note.

The note said, “Happy Thanksgiving! No one was here, and we were in desperate need of pies. Left money. Took pies. Thanks!”

Police are investigating.

