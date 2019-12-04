Ohio State’s Justin Fields named Big Ten QB, Offensive Player of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State football quarterback Justin Fields was named both the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year at the Big Ten Awards on Wednesday.

Fields claimed these titles after having a successful regular season with the Buckeyes. This is his first season as the team’s starting quarterback. He transferred to this year Ohio State from the University of Georgia.

So far this year, Fields has completed 189 of his 277 passing attempts for 2,654 yards and 37 touchdowns with just one interception. He also ran 470 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He is the only quarterback in the conference this year to throw at least 200 passes with one interception or less.

Ohio State quarterbacks have earned the title of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year two years in a row. Last year starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins earned the title.

Haskins set the Big Ten’s single-season record of 54 total touchdowns last year. Fields only needs seven more touchdowns to match this record.

Fields is also one of three candidates for the Davey O’Brien Award which honors college football’s best quarterback. He could potentially receive an invitation to be a Heisman Trophy candidate too.

Ohio State Head coach Ryan Day was recognized as Big Ten Coach of the Year on Tuesday. Defensive end Chase Young also brought home some hardware with Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Next up: The Buckeyes take on the Wisconsin Badgers Saturday in the Big Ten Championship. You can catch all the action at 8 p.m. on FOX 8.

