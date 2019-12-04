× Newburgh Heights now offers 32-hour work week for employees

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS (WJW)- Improving work-life balance just became more of a reality for employees in Newburgh Heights.

On Tuesday, December 3, Mayor Trevor Elkins introduced legislation to reduce the standard workweek of full-time employees to 32-hours-per week, without impacting their income.

Ordinances 2019-47,48,49 and 51 formalized the new schedule and the policy was adopted unanimously by city council.

In addition to this policy, Newburgh Heights also has implemented a family leave plan, and a student loan assistance program geared toward assisting life issues for residents and employees.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the lives of our residents. By implementing employee-friendly policies that help us recruit and retain talent in innovative ways, we are meeting that goal in a fiscally responsible manner,” said Mayor Elkins.