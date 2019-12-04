× New start-up offers service aimed at preventing package theft this holiday season

NEW YORK (WJW) — With holiday shopping season in full swing, homes across the country are seeing an influx of package deliveries, which also means an increased chance of those packages getting stolen.

However, a new start-up company called Pickups is trying to stop porch pirates from ruining your Christmas.

According to the New York Times, a 23-year-old New York City man decided to establish a company that works to protect your packages after he had an Amazon order stolen last year.

Gabriel Cepeda, the founder of Pickups, said he spent hours trying to get his order replaced and argues it was quite the hassle.

So, he launched Pickups as a way to give people a piece of mind.

The service uses an app to link people who are expecting packages with neighbors who will be home to accept them. The shopper and neighbor then schedule a pickup time for the package to be hand delivered.

The company currently has a network of approximately 30 residents in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg who accept packages at their homes and at all hours of the day.

All neighbors are vetted and verified to ensure a safe and reliable experience. The app also allows for a two-way rating system, similar to that used by ride-share companies, so both shoppers and neighbors can rate the experience.

The app also has a feature that lets users share their pickup schedule with friends and family so they can see who you’ll be meeting with and when.

It costs $5.99 for a single day delivery or $9.99 for monthly services.

Cepeda says the company plans to expand to more New York City neighborhoods soon. It is unclear if they will launch the service nationally.

