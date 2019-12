Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Paige Coffey is 27.

She's been missing since May 1.

Paige is from Bratenahl but was last seen in South Euclid.

If you can help, call (216)681-1234.

