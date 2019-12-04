× Man killed in two-car crash in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO (WJW)-Streetsboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sr 14 Wednesday morning.

Police say just before 7 a.m., officers were called to SR 14 between Lake Rockwell and Diagonal Road for a head-on crash.

According to police, Tyrone Taylor, 59, of Cleveland was driving an Echo westbound on SR 14 when he crossed left of center into the path of a Silverado.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Silverado, as well as two passengers from the Echo, were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.