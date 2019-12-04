LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds impeachment inquiry

Man killed in two-car crash in Streetsboro

Posted 10:48 am, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, December 4, 2019

STREETSBORO (WJW)-Streetsboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sr 14 Wednesday morning.

Police say just before 7 a.m., officers were called to SR 14 between Lake Rockwell and Diagonal Road for a head-on crash.

According to police, Tyrone Taylor, 59, of Cleveland was driving an Echo westbound on SR 14 when he crossed left of center into the path of a Silverado.

Taylor was pronounced dead at the scene.  The driver of the Silverado, as well as two passengers from the Echo, were also transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Google Map for coordinates 41.239314 by -81.345931.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.