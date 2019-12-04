Live nativity scenes and performances in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Celebrate the reason for the season with these nativity performances.
Black Nativity at Karamu House
2355 East 89th St., Cleveland
Dec. 5 to Dec. 29
A performance of the classic retelling of the nativity story written by Langston Hughes. Tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students with ID.
Follow the Star to Bethlehem at the Ashtabula Towne Square
3315 North Ridge Rd. E, Ashtabula
Dec. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Live animals and activities.
Search for the Christ Child at the Federated Church
76 Bell St., Chagrin Falls
Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
A guided 20-minute interactive journey.
Live Nativity at Valley View Village Church
11401 Tinkers Creek Rd., Valley View
Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
A journey through busy Bethlehem to see Mary and Joseph.
Journey to Bethlehem at Church of the Redeemer
23500 Center Ridge Rd., Westlake
Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
An indoor and outdoor experience with live animals.
“The Coming of the King” at Tri-C
Mandel Theatre at Eastern Campus, 4250 Richmond Rd., Highland Hills
7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14, and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 15
The story of the nativity using dance. General admission tickets are $15.
Live Nativity at Regal Vineyards Farms
2678 Countyline Rd., Madison
Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. 7 p.m.
The nativity features live animals, including Zachariah the camel. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or cash donation to the food pantry.