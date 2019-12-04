Man charged in murder of 6-year-old girl in Cleveland held on $1 million bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - A man arrested in the death of 6-year-old Lyric-Melodi Lawson will be held on a $1 million bond.

21-year-old Raysean Howard was arrested November 13 on charges of aggravated murder and aggravated menacing.

Lyric was killed while she was asleep in her bed on October 5 when multiple gunshots were fired into her home.

The state asked for a $1 million bond for Howard, saying that he was a flight risk.

The judge granted the bond.

Howard is scheduled for another court appearance on December 18.

Continuing coverage here.