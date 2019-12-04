Investigators say they can’t determine if power outage had any involvement in fire at African Safari Wildlife Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) -- The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau on Wednesday said it completed its investigation into a fire at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio, on Thanksgiving that led to the deaths of 10 animals.

Investigators found the fire started in the southwest portion of the barn. That is the area that was occupied by three giraffes, three red river hogs, three bongos and a springbok that died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined due to the extensive damage to the structure.

There is no indication of any criminal activity.

Investigators said they could not determine if a reported power outage the day before the fire had any involvement with causing it.

“The post-fire condition of the building prevented the ability to determine an exact cause of the

fire,” said Investigator Frank Reitmeier. “During the fire, the vast majority of the building

collapsed, so heavy equipment was needed during fire suppression and to locate the remains of

the animals that perished.”

