‘He had a relapse’: Criss Angel’s 5-year-old son reportedly starting cancer treatment next week

LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Illusionist Criss Angel says his 5-year-old son’s cancer has returned.

In an interview with TMZ, Angel said his son, Johnny Crisstopher, will be going back to the hospital next week for treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Johnny was first diagnosed with the rare form of cancer in 2015. He was in treatment for three years before going into a short remission.

“But unfortunately … he had a relapse and he’s going back into the hospital on Monday,” Angel told TMZ.

Before Johnny returns to the hospital, Angel says the family will be taking him to theme parks in the Los Angeles area.

“That’s why we’re partly out here in California,” Angel reportedly said, “because we take Johnny to Disney[land], I’m taking him to Universal [Studios] tomorrow.”

Angel also plans to host an event at Planet Hollywood to raise $5 million for children battling pediatric cancer.

