CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJW) — Country star Garth Brooks is heading to Cincinnati.

Brooks will perform at Paul Brown Stadium at 7 p.m. May 16 as part of his stadium tour. It’s the only Ohio stop on the tour so far.

According to Bengals.com, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13. Tickets are $94.95. There is an eight-ticket limit.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.