FOX Recipe Box: Cherry Almond Biscotti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sweet breads are the perfect homemade treat to take to your next holiday gathering.
That’s why the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking is offering a class called “Make & Take: Holiday Sweet Breads.”
The menu will include panettone, cherry danish braid, stollen, lemon poppy seed pound cake, and cranberry almond biscotti.
Culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share the recipe for the biscotti.
Cherry Almond Biscotti
Makes 24
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup dried cherries
- 1/4 cup sweet liquor (like Kirsch or Amaretto)
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 4 cups All Purpose flour
- 4 lg. eggs
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- Zest of 1 lemon
- Zest of 1 orange
- 1 tsp. vanilla sugar
- 1/2 cup almond slivers
Instructions:
- Soak cherries in liquor. Sift flour with salt and baking powder, set aside. Preheat oven to 375°F.
- In the mixer, mix the eggs with the sugar and vanilla until creamy. Add the orange and lemon zest.
- Drain the cherries and add them without the liquor to the mixer. Add the almond slivers.
- Add the flour mixture and work only until it forms a dough. Cut the dough in three pieces and roll each one into a sausage shape.
- Place cookie rolls on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Place in the 375 degrees oven for 10 minutes. Then lower the oven temperature to 350° F and bake for additional 10-15 minutes or until golden in color. Allow the cookie rolls to cool then slice on an angle with a serrated knife.
To make crunchy/crisp biscotti:
Keep oven at 350°F. Place biscotti slices on a cookie sheet and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.
41.529446 -81.650705