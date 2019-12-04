FOX Recipe Box: Cherry Almond Biscotti

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Sweet breads are the perfect homemade treat to take to your next holiday gathering.

That’s why the Loretta Paganini School of Cooking is offering a class called “Make & Take: Holiday Sweet Breads.”

The menu will include panettone, cherry danish braid, stollen, lemon poppy seed pound cake, and cranberry almond biscotti.

Culinary instructor Stefanie Paganini stopped by FOX 8 News in the Morning to share the recipe for the biscotti.

Cherry Almond Biscotti

Makes 24

Ingredients:

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/4 cup sweet liquor (like Kirsch or Amaretto)

1 tsp. baking powder

1/8 tsp. salt

4 cups All Purpose flour

4 lg. eggs

2 cups granulated sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

Zest of 1 orange

1 tsp. vanilla sugar

1/2 cup almond slivers

Instructions:

Soak cherries in liquor. Sift flour with salt and baking powder, set aside. Preheat oven to 375°F. In the mixer, mix the eggs with the sugar and vanilla until creamy. Add the orange and lemon zest. Drain the cherries and add them without the liquor to the mixer. Add the almond slivers. Add the flour mixture and work only until it forms a dough. Cut the dough in three pieces and roll each one into a sausage shape. Place cookie rolls on a parchment lined cookie sheet. Place in the 375 degrees oven for 10 minutes. Then lower the oven temperature to 350° F and bake for additional 10-15 minutes or until golden in color. Allow the cookie rolls to cool then slice on an angle with a serrated knife.

To make crunchy/crisp biscotti:

Keep oven at 350°F. Place biscotti slices on a cookie sheet and bake for an additional 5 to 10 minutes. Sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve.