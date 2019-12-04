× Firefighters respond to Euclid High School; No injuries reported

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Firefighters responded to Euclid High School on Wednesday for a fire in a restroom.

The Euclid Fire Department said toilet paper was set on fire in a third-floor restroom.

It happened after dismissal, but there were still students and teachers in the building for after-school activities. No one was injured.

The fire department said there is a camera nearby that likely caught the incident.

Euclid High School was closed on Tuesday as a precaution following a threat. Police said the teen suspect told investigators he was joking and did not mean to threaten anyone. The case was turned over to juvenile prosecutors to consider charges.