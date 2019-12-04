Families still searching for answers 6 months after murders in Rocky River Reservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) -- Wednesday marked six months since the unsolved murders of Kate Brown and Carnell Sledge in the Metroparks Rocky River Reservation.

While the killer remains on the loose, Brown's family hasn't given up hope that someone will provide a tip to help solve the case.

"You hope that it's a nightmare and you'll wake up and it will all go away, and, unfortunately, it's just something that we have to endure day after day," said Brown's sister, Lauren Rao.

Brown, 33, and Sledge, 40, were sitting on a riverside bench at around 5:15 p.m. on June 4 when they were each shot in their heads, and the killer vanished.

"I was hopeful we would be in a trial by now and have evidence and people calling in tips and everything, and I can't believe that we're here again," said Brown's sister, Alex Zuban. "For us, it's every waking day, it's in the middle of the night, it's constant for us."

Sledge's family is still grieving, too.

"The Sledge family is devastated by this cowardly murder that forever has changed many lives," Sledge's mother, Darlene, said in a statement provided to FOX 8 News. "Our dining room table is round in size and seats six. I have very little sleep most nights because my Nell should be here with his family."

In October, the FBI increased the available reward to a total of $30,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

"I want to know who did it. I want to know why they did it. I'm hoping someone will have some information," Brown's mother, Kim Brown, said.

The family wants anyone who has heard anything about what happened to make an anonymous call to the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

The FBI tip line is 216-622-6842.

"If you know the person who did this, you're in danger yourself. If somebody was capable of murdering two innocent people, you need to turn them in," Zuban said. "You're not safe."

**Continuing coverage**