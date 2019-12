AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – FirstEnergy confirms to FOX 8 that shutoff notices have been delivered to tenants at Chapel Hill Mall.

FirstEnergy says power to the mall will be cut in five days if payment is not made.

They say they will work with mall management to find a solution.

Chapel Hill Mall has a number of empty stores.

JCPenney is the only anchor store that still remains in the mall.

Rolling Acres Mall in Akron closed in 2008.