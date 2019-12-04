Drivers cautioned to stay off Geauga County roads due to heavy icing conditions

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — First responders are asking Geauga County residents to stay off the roads Wednesday evening.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the county until 6 a.m. The area could get up to six inches of snow.

According to the Chardon Fire Department heavy icing conditions have caused multiple accidents across the northern portion of the county.

Officials report that one crash, which occurred on Auburn Road north of Clark Road, caused a vehicle to turn on its side into a ditch. It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Another report from Chardon fire states that road conditions caused an SUV to slide off Woodin Road and crash into a tree.

FOX 8 reporter Kevin Freeman says that cars are having trouble making it uphill on Water Street and some police officers are helping people push out their vehicles. He says traffic is backed up as far as you can see.

Chardon fire asks that people stay off the roads, especially if you don’t need to go out.

Meanwhile, the Lake County Sheriff has reduced the speed limit on I-90 to 60 mph due to current weather and road conditions.

Our FOX 8 weather teams also reminds citizens that during lake effect snow events conditions can change rapidly. You should be prepared for slippery roads and white-out conditions in areas where heavier snow squalls persist.

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for the primary snow-belt and surrounding communities through Thursday morning:

Click here for your latest forecast information.