Deputies struggle to corral 200-pound pig on the loose in Erie County yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW)-- Erie County Sheriff deputies were called to a home Tuesday afternoon after a homeowner found a large farm animal in the front yard.

“There is a giant pig outside my back door,” the homeowner told the dispatcher.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth said when deputies got to the Hull Road home, they found the 200-pound pig in the yard.

“Once in a while we get a call on a loose cow, but this is the first time I can remember getting called for a large pig,” Sigsworth said.

Body camera video shows deputies had a difficult time trying to catch the animal.

“He tried, and then he started snorting at me,” one deputy said as he continued to chase the pig.

Sigsworth said soon more deputies arrived and more apples were given to the pig.

“This suspect was giving them a hard time,” the sheriff said with a laugh. “It was a little difficult.”

The deputies were finally able to get the pig to a barn, where it stayed until the owner was found.