Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce 2020 ‘Stadium Tour’ details

(Tribune Media Wire) – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison have released the official schedule of the 2020 tour they teased in November, when they literally blew up a contract they say prevented them from touring together.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers when Stadium Tour 2020 kicks off July 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The nationwide tour ends Sept. 5 in Inglewood, California.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m., according to Mötley Crüe’s website.

On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”

“The (touring cessation) contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.

After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”

Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.

For more information, see the Mötley Crüe website. The following 2020 tour dates are listed on the site:

JUL 7 TUE
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL, United States

JUL 9 THU
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL, United States

JUL 11 SAT
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC, United States

JUL 14 TUE
Globe Life Park in Arlington
Arlington, TX, United States

JUL 15 WED
Minute Made Park
Houston, TX, United States

JUL 19 SUN
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA, United States

JUL 23 THU
Petco Park
San Diego, CA, United States

JUL 25 SAT
State Farm Stadium
Phoenix, AZ, United States

AUG 9 SUN
SunTrust Park
Atlanta, GA, United States

AUG 11 TUE
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA, United States

AUG 13 THU
New Era Field
Orchard Park, NY, United States

AUG 15 SAT
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA, United States

AUG 16 SUN
PNC Park
Pittsburgh, PA, United States

AUG 18 TUE
Miller Park
Milwaukee, WI, United States

AUG 20 THU
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI, United States

AUG 22 SAT
Nationals Park
Washington, DC, United States

AUG 23 SUN
Citi Field
Flushing, NY, United States

AUG 25 TUE
Fenway Park
Boston, MA, United States

AUG 28 FRI
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL, United States

AUG 30 SUN
Coors Field
Denver, CO, United States

SEP 2 WED
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA, United States

SEP 5 SAT
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA, United States

