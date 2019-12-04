Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison announce 2020 ‘Stadium Tour’ details

(Tribune Media Wire) – Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison have released the official schedule of the 2020 tour they teased in November, when they literally blew up a contract they say prevented them from touring together.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be opening for the legendary rockers when Stadium Tour 2020 kicks off July 7 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The nationwide tour ends Sept. 5 in Inglewood, California.
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m., according to Mötley Crüe’s website.
On Nov. 18, Mötley Crüe said in a statement that the success of Netflix biopic The Dirt resulted in “a massive surge in new audience.”
“The (touring cessation) contract is off the table because a whole new generation of Crüeheads are relentlessly demanding for the band to come back together,” the statement read.
After a show in Denver, in 2014, bassist Nikki Sixx told Rolling Stone, “Legally, we can’t play again. The only loophole is if all four band members agreed to do it, we could override our own contract. But we know that will never happen. There are people in this band who will refuse to ever do it again, and you’re talking to one of them. There is no amount of money that would ever make me do it again because I have such pride in how we’re ending it.”
Mötley Crüe’s 2014-2015 mega tour, officially called “Final Tour,” took them around the world for 158 concerts.
For more information, see the Mötley Crüe website. The following 2020 tour dates are listed on the site:
JUL 7 TUE
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL, United States
JUL 9 THU
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL, United States
JUL 11 SAT
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC, United States
JUL 14 TUE
Globe Life Park in Arlington
Arlington, TX, United States
JUL 15 WED
Minute Made Park
Houston, TX, United States
JUL 19 SUN
Oracle Park
San Francisco, CA, United States
JUL 23 THU
Petco Park
San Diego, CA, United States
JUL 25 SAT
State Farm Stadium
Phoenix, AZ, United States
AUG 9 SUN
SunTrust Park
Atlanta, GA, United States
AUG 11 TUE
Hersheypark Stadium
Hershey, PA, United States
AUG 13 THU
New Era Field
Orchard Park, NY, United States
AUG 15 SAT
Citizens Bank Park
Philadelphia, PA, United States
AUG 16 SUN
PNC Park
Pittsburgh, PA, United States
AUG 18 TUE
Miller Park
Milwaukee, WI, United States
AUG 20 THU
Comerica Park
Detroit, MI, United States
AUG 22 SAT
Nationals Park
Washington, DC, United States
AUG 23 SUN
Citi Field
Flushing, NY, United States
AUG 25 TUE
Fenway Park
Boston, MA, United States
AUG 28 FRI
Wrigley Field
Chicago, IL, United States
AUG 30 SUN
Coors Field
Denver, CO, United States
SEP 2 WED
T-Mobile Park
Seattle, WA, United States
SEP 5 SAT
SoFi Stadium
Inglewood, CA, United States