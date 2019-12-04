× Columbus man facing several charges including 13th OVI after deadly crash killed wife

COLUMBUS ( WJW)- A Columbus man faces several charges, including his 13th OVI after a deadly crash back in October.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Robert Ellis, 51, was driving on Alkire Road west of Johnson Road in Prairie Township on October 16 just before 5 p.m. when he went off the side of the road and struck a utility pole.

His wife, Dawn Ellis, was a passenger in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say he had a blood-alcohol level of .185, which is more than double the legal limit during the time of the crash.

Earlier this week Robert Ellis was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges, operating a vehicle under the influence and operating a vehicle under the influence of being a repeat offender.

Franklin County Sheriff, Dallas Baldwin released the following statement on the indictment, “While investigating this fatal traffic crash it was very clear to investigators that Mr. Ellis is one of the worst habitual repeat offenders of drunk driving we have seen. He has no regard for human life and continues to be an extreme danger to the motoring public due to his criminal behavior of operating vehicles while impaired.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Ellis has had a total of 36 past driving suspensions. He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

