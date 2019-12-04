Browns’ Mayfield misses practice with right hand wrapped

Posted 1:18 pm, December 4, 2019

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field with medical staff after leaving the game with a hand injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 1, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP)-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s right hand still isn’t right.

Mayfield bruised his throwing hand in the first half of Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh. His hand was heavily taped and he did not throw a pass during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media members.

Coach Freddie Kitchens earlier said Mayfield would not be limited. While Mayfield’s status is unclear, the Browns got back starting left tackle Greg Robinson. He cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice after missing the game against the Steelers. Robinson’s return should help a line that struggled to protect Mayfield.

