Browns' Mayfield misses practice with right hand wrapped

CLEVELAND (AP)-Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s right hand still isn’t right.

Mayfield bruised his throwing hand in the first half of Sunday’s 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh. His hand was heavily taped and he did not throw a pass during the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to media members.

Coach Freddie Kitchens earlier said Mayfield would not be limited. While Mayfield’s status is unclear, the Browns got back starting left tackle Greg Robinson. He cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice after missing the game against the Steelers. Robinson’s return should help a line that struggled to protect Mayfield.

Baker told us today he has not thrown since Sunday. However fully expects to play . @fox8news @bakermayfield @browns — .@JohnTelich8 (@JohnTelich8) December 4, 2019

