Blind dog named Barklee finds new family after spending 1,406 days in shelters

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) -- A sweet, blind dog named Barklee, who had a pretty rough start at life, has finally found a home after spending 1,406 days living in shelters across Ohio.

Barklee, a 7-year-old pit bull mix, will officially go home with his new family Wednesday afternoon.

Barklee was transferred to Lake Humane Society in January 2019 from Animal Charity of Ohio in Youngstown. Lake Humane Society workers have a photo of Barklee chained in the front yard of a home; they said he was likely involved in a humane investigation case.

After his transfer to Lake County, staff member Candace Kovach and volunteer Christie Corson, who were known as his "two special ladies" worked with him consistently. They took him on weekly adventures to get ice cream, go hiking, ride in cars and play. They worked with him on stairs and getting into and out of cars.

His adoption description said: “Barklee is a sweet boy looking forward to finding his furever home. He loves going on adventures. He is looking for a home who will respect his needs. He is a smart boy who catches on really quickly to the boundaries of new environments as well as routines.”

Barklee's "forever people" will officially adopt him at 2:30 p.m. at the Lake Humane Society.

