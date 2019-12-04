× Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements

(AP)-The Trump administration is tightening work requirements for the federal food stamp program in a move that will slash benefits for hundreds of thousands of people.

The rule will restrict states from exempting work-eligible adults from having to obtain steady employment to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which feeds more than 36 million Americans.

The Agriculture Department says the change would save $5.5 billion over five years. Currently, able-bodied adults without dependents and between 18 and 49 can only receive three months of SNAP benefits over three years if they don’t meet the 20-hours per week work requirement.