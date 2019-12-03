Two Lakeside High School students suspended, charged for tricking teen into drinking urine

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– Two students at Lakeside High School were charged after the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said they tricked a classmate into drinking urine.

The two boys were suspended from school for the Nov. 22 incident. The prosecutor also decided to charge them with contaminating a substance for human consumption, which is a felony.

According to the police report, the two suspects claimed to have a water bottle full of beer and offered a sip to the 14-year-old victim. He took a drink, became sick and left the classroom. Staff became aware of the situation when the victim started spitting in a trash can.

When questioned, the one boy admitted to urinating in the bottle during lunch, the sheriff’s office said. The other boy put water in it to cool it down before offering it to the unsuspecting victim, according to the report.