Tree farm donates 500 Christmas trees to military families for the holidays

GOBLES, Mich. — A Michigan tree farm has donated over 450 Christmas trees to military families in Kentucky and Texas.

According to a post on the Wahmhoff Farms Nursery Facebook page, almost 100 volunteers helped load the trees onto FedEx trailers Monday.

The trees will be sent to Fort Knox and Fort Hood military bases.

Mlive.com reports that it’s the nursery’s 13th year hosting the event, held in partnership with Trees for Troops, which delivers Christmas trees to fmilitary families around the holidays.

