‘They are heartbroken; they are angry’: Attorney says family of man shot by deputy wants answers

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WJW) – An attorney representing the family of a man shot and killed by a Carroll County Sheriff deputy last month is questioning why the shooting took place.

Atty. Jeremy Tor, of Spangenberg, Shibley & Liber, says the family of Robert Sikon III wants answers.

“They are heartbroken; they are angry,” Tor told the FOX 8 I-Team.

Sikon was wanted on a warrant for failing to pay child support, when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over by a Carroll County sheriff deputy around 11:30 a.m. November 16.

Tor said Sikon’s fiancée was driving the truck.

“She said the deputy ordered Sikon to put his hands out the window and he did,” Tor said. “She said the deputy then had Sikon get out of the vehicle and a tussle took place. She then sees Bobby running away from the deputy and that is when Bobby was shot.”

A sheriff’s incident report states the deputy fired shots after the suspect “reached in his waistband.”

“I have no reason to believe he was reaching for his waistband,” Tor said. “I don’t think he had anything in his waistband. He didn’t have a weapon on him as I understand it. He didn’t even have a cellphone on him. So there would be nothing to reach for.”

Family members have previously told the I-Team that Sikon did not have a weapon.

Agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting.

FOX 8 has repeatedly asked the sheriff’s office and state agents if Sikon had a weapon and have not received an answer.

We also tried talking to Sheriff Dale Williams Tuesday but he was not in his office and did not return our call.

