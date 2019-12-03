Sushi sold at several stores including Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle recalled due to listeria concerns
(WJW) — Check your fridge to be sure you don’t have the latest recalled products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration said Fuji Food Products, Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold to select retailers in several states including Ohio.
The FDA said the recall is due to the potential for production contamination with listeria, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Those who are healthy may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
The problem was discovered in Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection by the FDA, but no illnesses have been reported.
Product was sold and/or distributed in the following states and includes the following retailers:
Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin and was sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.
Following is a complete list of affected products and their sell-by dates:
|UPC Code
|Product Description
|Range of Sell-By Dates
|7-32869-28101-5
|Okami 8pc California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28102-2
|Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28103-9
|Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28104-6
|Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28105-3
|Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28111-4
|Okami 8pc Supreme Combo
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28112-1
|Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28122-0
|Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28200-5
|Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28201-2
|Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28262-3
|Okami 8pc Seafood Combo
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28114-5
|Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|7-32869-28113-8
|Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|603751
|Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl
|11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|614719
|Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad
|11/19/2019- 12/03/2019
|908795
|Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz
|11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|921510
|Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz
|11/18/2019- 12/02/2019
|646574
|Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz
|12/10/2019-12/24/2019
|348966
|Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|348997
|Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|513289
|Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
|603775
|Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll
|11/20/2019-12/04/2019
|909822
|Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz
|11/22/2019- 12/06/2019
According to the FDA, the products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids; the sell-by dates are on the labels.
Anyone who has purchased the affected products should throw them out.
Customers who have questions can call: 1-888-667-1504.
