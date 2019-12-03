× Sushi sold at several stores including Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle recalled due to listeria concerns

(WJW) — Check your fridge to be sure you don’t have the latest recalled products.

The U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration said Fuji Food Products, Inc. is recalling ready-to-eat sushi, salads and spring rolls sold to select retailers in several states including Ohio.

**See a full list, below**

The FDA said the recall is due to the potential for production contamination with listeria, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Those who are healthy may suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

The problem was discovered in Fuji’s Brockton, Massachusetts, facility during a routine inspection by the FDA, but no illnesses have been reported.

Product was sold and/or distributed in the following states and includes the following retailers:

Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin and was sold at 7 Eleven, Walgreens, Food Lion, Hannaford, Trader Joe’s, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, Porkys, Bozzutos, Supreme Lobster and Superior Foods.

Following is a complete list of affected products and their sell-by dates:

UPC Code Product Description Range of Sell-By Dates 7-32869-28101-5 Okami 8pc California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28102-2 Okami 8pc Spicy California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28103-9 Okami 8pc Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28104-6 Okami 8pc Spicy Supreme California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28105-3 Okami 8pc Classic California Roll with SO 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28111-4 Okami 8pc Supreme Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28112-1 Okami 8pc Supreme Sampler 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28122-0 Okami 8pc Brown Rice Classic California Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28200-5 Okami 25pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28201-2 Okami 6pcs Sushi Platter 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28262-3 Okami 8pc Seafood Combo 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28114-5 Okami Tempura Shrimp Roll 6pc 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 7-32869-28113-8 Okami 8pc Salmon Philly Roll 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 603751 Trader Joes Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl 11/20/2019-12/04/2019 614719 Trader Joes Banh Mi Style Salad 11/19/2019- 12/03/2019 908795 Trader Joes Shrimp Spring Rolls 7oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019 921510 Trader Joes Tofu Spring Rolls 7 oz 11/18/2019- 12/02/2019 646574 Trader Joes Queso Fundido 16oz 12/10/2019-12/24/2019 348966 Trader Joes 8pcs Spicy Cal Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 348997 Trader Joes 8pcs California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 513289 Trader Joes 8pc Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls 8.5oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019 603775 Trader Joes 8pcs Smoked Salmon Philly Roll 11/20/2019-12/04/2019 909822 Trader Joes 8pcs Brown Rice California Roll 8oz 11/22/2019- 12/06/2019

According to the FDA, the products are packed in plastic trays with clear lids; the sell-by dates are on the labels. Anyone who has purchased the affected products should throw them out. Customers who have questions can call: 1-888-667-1504. **Read more, here** (Related content in the video, below: Salad recall)