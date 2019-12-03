× Report: Multiple executives say Indians’ Francisco Lindor ‘is going to get traded’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Could Cleveland be losing Francisco Lindor?

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, multiple executives said Lindor “is going to get traded.”

Passan listed Lindor among other names to be involved in trade talks at the 2019 winter meetings which begin Monday in San Diego.

It’s not clear if the Lindor trade would happen this winter or next summer.

Passan wrote, “considering how disciplined the Indians are, they want to maximize Lindor’s value, and doing so means trading him before the July 31 deadline.”

Mookie. Lindor. Nolan. Hader. Cain. Story. KB. Whit. Kluber. Duffy. Ray. Joc. With the tender deadline past and free agency starting to move, the so-far stagnant trade market is still percolating. Here are the names being bandied and what you need to know: https://t.co/T7hiKHPznc — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 3, 2019

Lindor joined the Indians in 2015. He’s a two-time Gold Glove award winner.

The coveted title honors MLB players for their outstanding performances on the field.

