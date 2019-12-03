Police identify victim in Lorain shooting death; one person in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) -- A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man in Lorain Monday night.

According to Lorain police, officers responded to a call of a male shot at 2113 E. 31st St. on Lorain's south side at around 11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Gabriel A. Blevins, 18, was laying outside with a gunshot to the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.

Antonio Monticue, 22, who lives at the home, faces charges of tampering with evidence as a result of his actions during the investigation. He will be arraigned in Lorain Municipal Court.

No other suspects have been charged in the crime, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2100.

