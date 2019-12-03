× Police: Akron pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint by young boys

AKRON ( WJW)- Akron police are looking for four young boys accused of robbing a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint.

A 21-year-old Papa John’s delivery driver told police he was in the 400 block of Zahn Drive Monday around 1:00 p.m. when he was approached by four young black males.

The victim told police one of the suspects demanded money. After informing the suspects he had no money, one of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun. The suspects fled the scene northbound on Cromwell Dr. after taking three pizzas and a 2-liter of Sierra Mist.

The suspects were described as being 10 – 15 Years-old, wearing all dark clothing and ski masks. Two of the four suspects were armed with guns.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.