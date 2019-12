Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) - A man is in custody in a Lorain shooting investigation.

Police were called out to the 2100 block of E. 31st St. around 11 p.m. Monday.

According to FOX 8 crews at the scene, police had one man in custody.

A home there was taped off with crime tape as officers placed several evidence markers in the area.

A neighbor told FOX 8 they heard several shots.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

