× Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Chase Young earn top Big Ten honors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Buckeyes are kicking off awards season with a few Big Ten honors.

Head coach Ryan Day was recognized as Big Ten Coach of the Year on Tuesday. He becomes the first OSU coach to receive the award since Earle Bruce in 1979.

The voting media named Day the Dave McLain Coach of the Year and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was named the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year. It’s the fifth time in 19 years two coaches split coach of the year honors.

Defensive end Chase Young also brought home some hardware with Big Ten’s Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Ohio State had four players earn first team All-Big Ten honors: Young, LB Malik Harrison, SAF Jordan Fuller and CB Jeff Okudah.

More Big Ten selections will be announced Wednesday evening.

More stories on Ohio State football here