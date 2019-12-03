Newburgh Heights police reexamine evidence in 1981 cold case

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio – Newburgh Heights police are teaming up with college students to reexamine evidence in a decades-old cold case.

Police are expected to announce more details at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

17-year-old Kurt Sova vanished from a party at a home on Harvard Avenue on October 23, 1981.

Investigators said his body was discovered five days later in a ravine about 500 yards from the house.

The coroner could not determine an exact cause of death but determined Sova had been dead less than 24 hours from the time he was found, even though he had been missing for five days, according to police.

Sova’s body was found in an area that had previously been searched extensively, leading investigators to conclude the body was placed there after Sova’s death, according to police.

However, police said there were no signs of foul play.

The Newburgh Heights Police Department is partnering with a Tiffin University professor of criminal justice and a dozen students to analyze and evaluate evidence in the case.

Police are seeking information from any witnesses.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.