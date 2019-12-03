Akron man imprisoned for assaulting, abducting children seeks early release

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron man sentenced to nearly 6 years for impersonating a police officer is trying to get an early release.

Christopher Hendon is scheduled for a judicial release hearing Tuesday morning in front of Judge Christine Croce.

Hendon was sentenced in March of 2018 on more than two dozen charges.

Prosecutors say Hendon claimed to be part of a scared straight program and threatened and assaulted children at two Akron schools in March and April of 2017.

