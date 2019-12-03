I-Team: Euclid school resource officer says teen told officials he was joking, did not mean to threaten anyone

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) -- Euclid School Resource Officer Steve Shubert confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team that police have interviewed the teen believed to have made a threat that led to the closing of Euclid High School on Tuesday.

Officer Shubert said the teen told officials he was joking around and did not mean to threaten anyone.

Police will now be conferring with juvenile prosecutors about possible charges.

Only the high school was closed Tuesday as a precaution.

Christopher Papouras, the interim superintendent of Euclid City Schools, said a threat of violence was made against the school Monday on school property.

