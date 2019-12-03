Holiday Appetizer Recipe: Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

CLEVELAND, Oh — Looking for a different holiday appetizer idea that has a big ‘wow’ factor, but is easy to make? Chef Pam Goodman from the Giant Eagle Strongsville Market District shares one of her very favorite cheese ball recipes with Fox 8’s Kristi Capel.

Smoked Salmon & Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

8 oz cream cheese softened

2 scallions fine dice

2 Tbls heavy cream

2 Tbls fresh dill chopped

2 tsp lemon zest

1 Tbls lemon juice

3 oz smoked salmon chopped

2 Tbls drained small capers

1 Tbls toasted sesame seeds

1 tsp poppy seeds

1/2 tsp dried mince onion

Cocktail pumpernickel bread toasted and buttered

Combine first 8 ingredients. Shape into a ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and freeze 30 minutes.

In small bowl, combine seeds and onion. Roll cheese ball in mixture. Serve with toasts.