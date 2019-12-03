Group robs elderly Euclid man with disabilities at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)-- Local police need your help in identifying a group of suspects accused of robbing a man with disabilities at gunpoint.

The Euclid Police Department released surveillance photos on Tuesday that show at least six suspects. According to police, it happened on Nov. 24 at 5:30 p.m. inside the man’s apartment on Euclid Avenue.

“He is an older gentlemen. Very polite, soft spoken. I came in the Monday morning after and heard,” said Bobby Wilson, the building’s maintenance technician.

Police said one of the suspects knocked the victim to the ground. He and another male stole the victim’s television sets while a third suspect fired a round into his apartment door.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Meantime, Wilson said he does not believe the suspects live in the complex.

“With all the renovations going on, it’s hard to keep your head on a swivel of who is going and coming because the doors are propped. But at night once we leave, we lock it up. There is a double entrance with a key pad and key fob to get in,” Wilson said.