‘Griswold House’ in Wadsworth adds Cousin Eddie’s RV

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW)– A family in Wadsworth continues to pay homage to the iconic 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

The home is decked out in Christmas lights, just like the house belonging to the fictional family from the movie. This year, the so-called “Griswold House,” located on Duane Lane, added a few items to the display.

Now, you’ll find Cousin Eddie, and his white and blue RV parked out front. There’s also a mannequin of Margo, the neighbor. She’s upset about the tree crashing through her window.

Of course, Clark and Rusty are back for another season.

“We hope you enjoy the new additions as much as we do. And just in case you were wondering, our neighbors are amazing (they help us put up the lights and they are even letting our display creep into their yards).”

The family started the annual display in 2013. They accept donations, which go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s Great Strides fundraiser.