FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Fairview Cycle is offering free youth bikes to families in need this holiday season.

According to a Facebook post, the bike shop has an assortment of used youth bikes that have been inspected, adjusted and cleaned.

They say the sizes range from 24″ wheels down to 12″. They even have a little trike.

If you know a family in need, give them a call.

They’re located at 22230 Lorain Rd. in Fairview Park.

Their number is (440)734-2266.