Customer who threw hot coffee on McDonald’s worker gets prison time

CLEVELAND (WJW) --A man caught on video throwing hot coffee at a McDonald's worker has been sentenced to prison.

Joseph DeLuca was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, according to prosecutors and the court docket.

A prosecutor said DeLuca threw the hot coffee through an open window at a McDonald's drive-thru last February.

The prosecutor said DeLuca was angry because the worker asked to look at his receipt.

The worker was injured.

DeLuca was also sentenced to 18 months in prison on an unrelated felonious assault. That sentence will be served concurrently with the three-year sentence.

“DeLuca appears to have an inability to control his temper. Hopefully he uses the next 3 years to learn to correct that problem," said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley.

