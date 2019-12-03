Cleveland Browns release defensive end Chris Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

The Browns had signed Smith as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati.

He played in nine games this season.

Smith did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line.

His girlfriend was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith’s car had crashed.

He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero.

