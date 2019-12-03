Cleveland Browns release defensive end Chris Smith

Posted 11:48 am, December 3, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, December 3, 2019

Data pix.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - The Cleveland Browns have released defensive end Chris Smith.

The Browns had signed Smith as a free agent in 2018 after one season with Cincinnati.

He played in nine games this season.

Smith did not play in Sunday’s loss at Pittsburgh despite the Browns being short-handed on the defensive line.

His girlfriend was struck and killed by a car on Sept. 11 while standing on the side of a highway after Smith’s car had crashed.

He played against the New York Jets a few days later to honor Cordero.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.