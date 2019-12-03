Cincinnati Zoo names its new baby giraffe

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its new baby giraffe now has a name.
The male calf was born Nov. 23 and has been named Theo.
Hello, my name is Theo!!! The week-old baby giraffe that has already stolen the hearts of staff and visitors will be called Theo. The male calf, born on November 23 to eight-year-old mom Cece, is healthy and very brave, already wandering away from mom to thoroughly explore his surroundings and keepers. “We picked the name Theo because it means divine gift. He was the gift that our team needed following the death of the calf’s dad a week before he arrived” said Christina Gorsuch, Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals.
Zoo leaders say they picked that name because it means “divine gift."
Theo was sired by Kimba, a 12-year-old male giraffe who died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves.
Officials say he is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo.