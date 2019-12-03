Cincinnati Zoo names its new baby giraffe

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo says its new baby giraffe now has a name.

The male calf was born Nov. 23 and has been named Theo.

Zoo leaders say they picked that name because it means “divine gift."

Theo was sired by Kimba, a 12-year-old male giraffe who died last month of complications after surgery on his hooves.

Officials say he is the 17th giraffe born at the zoo.

