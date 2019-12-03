Caught on video: Pregnant dog dragged from vehicle, left alone outside animal shelter

RUSTBURG, Virginia (WJW) — Animal Control in Campbell County, Virginia, is trying to track down the people that dragged a pregnant dog to a fenced in area outside an animal shelter and left her all alone.

“There is NO excuse for this,” Friends of Campbell County Animal Control wrote in a Facebook post. “An emergency phone number is posted on the door of the shelter.”

The group said the dog could have been stolen, taken from a driveway, or the object of a neighborhood or family dispute.

“She needs to get home,” the group said.

They shared video and pictures of the dog being dragged from a car and left outside the shelter on Friday night.

“The vehicle pulled directly to the pen, opened the trunk of the car, hauled the pregnant dog from the trunk, and dragged her to the fenced area, where she spent the night without shelter,” the post said. “She was discovered the morning of November 30.”

In an earlier post the group wrote, “The security cameras helped us see this much, but now we need identification of the parties involved. Do not assume that ‘Tilly’ is their dog.”

Both posts were shared more than two thousand times. Several people offered to foster the dog.

Anyone who could identify the people who left the dog were asked to call (434) 592-9574.

