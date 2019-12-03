Caught on camera: Porch pirates snag packages in South Euclid

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police in South Euclid are looking for a couple of porch pirates that hit at least one neighborhood over the holiday.

On Wednesday around 2 p.m., two people are seen on a surveillance camera walking on Winston Rd.

One of them runs up to a house and snags a package.

Then both of them run away.

One suspect was in a bright yellow hoodie.

In the video, you can get a pretty good look at the person who ran up on the porch.

If you have any information, contact South Euclid police at (216)381-1234.